BAUM--Robert. Passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Hospital with his son Eric at his side. Born in New York on January 9, 1928, he was the son of the late Al and Frances Baum. Bob graduated Dartmouth College in 1949, with a stint in the United States Army in Japan, and loved hosting local radio programs. Bob married Birgitta Greiffe from Sweden, his true great love, in 1956 who preceded him in death. He had a successful career running the family business, transforming it from a mill in Harvard, MA, to New York-based US Packaging and Design. As a widower, he enjoyed living life between New York City and Stonington, CT. He was Founder and President of the Yale ABC Book Club in New York and organized the Children's Opera at the Stonington Free Library. His many interests included sailing, theater, opera and history. Bob had a gentle soul, empathy, loved to laugh and was genuinely curious about others and the world at large. Bob was fully active in mind and body until his death. He lived a beautiful life. He is loved by and will be missed by many. Bob died on the same day as his son Eric's birthday, and will be celebrated with Eric each and every year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stonington Free Library at 20 High Street, P.O. Box 232, Stonington, CT 06378.



BAUM--Robert. Passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Hospital with his son Eric at his side. Born in New York on January 9, 1928, he was the son of the late Al and Frances Baum. Bob graduated Dartmouth College in 1949, with a stint in the United States Army in Japan, and loved hosting local radio programs. Bob married Birgitta Greiffe from Sweden, his true great love, in 1956 who preceded him in death. He had a successful career running the family business, transforming it from a mill in Harvard, MA, to New York-based US Packaging and Design. As a widower, he enjoyed living life between New York City and Stonington, CT. He was Founder and President of the Yale ABC Book Club in New York and organized the Children's Opera at the Stonington Free Library. His many interests included sailing, theater, opera and history. Bob had a gentle soul, empathy, loved to laugh and was genuinely curious about others and the world at large. Bob was fully active in mind and body until his death. He lived a beautiful life. He is loved by and will be missed by many. Bob died on the same day as his son Eric's birthday, and will be celebrated with Eric each and every year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stonington Free Library at 20 High Street, P.O. Box 232, Stonington, CT 06378. Published in The New York Times on Sept. 29, 2019

