ROBERT BECHTLE

BECHTLE--Robert, It is with great sadness and regret that Gladstone Gallery acknowledges the passing of a great artist and wonderful man, Robert (Bob) Bechtle on Thursday, September 24. His artistic vision has inspired many artists and artistic movements, and we feel so honored to have had the opportunity to work with him for nearly twenty years. Bob was a quiet, reserved man and a deep thinker who could transform artifacts from everyday life into unbelievably powerful, awe-inspiring compositions that capture the poignancy, magic, beauty of the quotidian moments in life. He first garnered attention for his photorealist paintings and works on paper, but over the years, his entirely singular and distinctive approach to depicting light, shadow, and architecture around his hometown in San Francisco transcended simple categorization. Bob spent much of his life observing, and the resulting works he left behind are a true testament to his tremendous vision and perceptive, precise eye. During his lifetime, Bob received much acclaim for his artistic practice, and in 2004, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art organized a lauded retrospective of his work that traveled to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Texas, and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, DC. In 2003, he was awarded the Francis J. Greenberger Award for continued excellence in painting. He is survived by his wife, Whitney Chadwick, ex-wife Nancy Gorrell of Berkeley, brother Ken Bechtle of Cordelia, son Max Bechtle, daughter Anne Bechtle Higgins and four grandchildren. We have lost a dear friend and a true pioneer in the canon of American art, and we will miss him deeply. Barbara Gladstone





