BECKER--Robert A., age 99, of Manhattan, New York died quietly on Sunday evening, October 6, 2019. Robert was born March 3, 1920 in Poland to William and Eva Becker. Mr. Becker served honorably in the U.S. Army. With a marketing degree from New York University, he began his career as an advertising copywriter, then moved up in the ranks of various drug companies. He also obtained a degree from LIU in Pharmacy. In 1960 he became the sole president of Robert A Becker, Inc., a medical advertising agency. In the mid 1960's, he published "Hospital Medicine" and "Medical Aspects of Human Sexuality." Both magazines (owned independently from his advertising agency) grew to be highly successful. Beyond his business achievements, in 1976, Mr. Becker founded The Beethoven Society which held concerts at Alice Tully Hall featuring rarely-performed works of Beethoven, performed by well-known musicians and orchestras. He served on the Board Visitors Fordham University School Law, from 1987-1990, the Board of Directors of Guild Hall Museum, East Hampton, New York, from 1995-1997, and the Collegiate Chorale, New York City, since 2000. Mr. Becker was the recipient of the Decoration of Honor in Gold, from the Austrian Government, was awarded the officer's cross Order of Merit from the Federal Republic of Germany in 1985, the Distinction of Merit in Gold, from the City of Vienna, and was elected to the Medical Advertiser's Hall of Fame in 1997. Mr. Becker was also a member of the Lotos Club, NYC. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his son David and daughter-in-law, Angela, and three grandchildren, Alexander, Nicole, and Andrew. Chelsea Faith is his only great-grandchild.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 12, 2019