BERNHARD--Robert Arthur. Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York mourns the death of our esteemed Past President and Life Trustee Robert A. Bernhard. His leadership and commitment were also manifested in the numerous positions he held throughout the city's most distinguished cultural, medical and academic institutions. Temple Emanu-El's own history is interwoven through his family legacy and their multi-generational involvement. To Joan and his children, we express our profound sympathy. His memory will be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.
Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019