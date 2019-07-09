BERNHARD--Robert. The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art mourns the passing of Robert Bernhard, who served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees from 1995 to 2004. Mr. Bernhard, who was also Chairman Emeritus, was a generous and longtime benefactor who volunteered his time and leadership as a Cooper Union Board member for 41 years. For his service he was given an Honorary Alumnus of the Year Award in 2005 by The Cooper Union Alumni Association. A tireless advocate for education, Mr. Bernhard also served on the boards of Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the Lincoln Center Institute. Our condolences go to his wife, Joan, and his entire family. Rachel Warren, Board Chair and Laura Sparks, President



