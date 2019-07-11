BERNHARD--Robert A. The board of the Robert Lehman Foundation, Inc. mourns the passing of Robert A. Bernhard. Bobby was a member of the Foundation board from its inception over forty years ago and later our Chairman. He was the best of colleagues and the best of friends, bringing to our deliberations a wry patience, great common sense, the wisdom of age, broad experience in philanthropy, finance and the arts and a finely-honed sense of humor. He saw life as it is, and will be sorely missed. We send our condolences to his wife Joan, to his daughter Adele, our fellow trustee, and her siblings, to his brother Bill and to Bobby's extended family. He was a rare spirit. Philip H. Isles, President



