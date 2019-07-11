BERNHARD--Robert A. The Board and Staff of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Lincoln Center Education mourn the passing of Robert A. Bernhard, who gave generously of his time and talent for more than 40 years, especially through his leadership in education. Bob's positive impact on the lives of many will be felt for years to come, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Katherine Farley, Chair Henry Timms, President and CEO Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Ann Unterberg, Committee Chair, Lincoln Center Education
Published in The New York Times on July 11, 2019