BERNSTEIN--Robert L., Age 96, died peacefully on May 27 in Manhattan. Helen, his wife of 68 years, was at his side as were many members of his large and loving family. In addition to Helen, he is survived by three sons, Peter, Tom and Bill and their spouses, respectively Amy, Andi and Lori; ten grandchildren: Elisabeth (and her husband, Drew Moody); Alexander (and his wife, Lauren) and Nicholas; Sam, Lee and Will; and Allison (and her husband Peter McElligott); Laura, Michael and Jack; and four great-grandchildren (Cleo and Perrine Moody and Scout and Huck Bernstein). He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Rosenberg. The family will receive friends at the home of Helen Bernstein on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30 between 6pm-8:30pm. A celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date.



