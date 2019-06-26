BILLER--Robert. Robert Biller died June 16 in Sarasota, Florida. Robert married Hermine Geisenheimer of New York residing in North Carolina. Robert was preceded in death by Hermine. Robert married Joan Libas of New York and moved to Florida. Robert is survived by Joan Biller, his sons David, Gerald and Richard Biller, grandsons Nathan, Jacob and Bryan Biller, survived by Robby Libas, Andy Libas, Nancy Leeds, grandchildren Jason, Jessica, Annie, Sophie, Zachary, great- grandson Bodhi. Also, Matt Saril. Burial was in Greensboro, North Carolina. Donation may be made in Robert Biller's name to Post21Club.
Published in The New York Times on June 26, 2019