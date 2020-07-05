1/
ROBERT BLUM
BLUM--Robert M., died on July 3 in New York due to complications from oral cancer surgery. Son of Alma (Weinberger) and Arnold Blum, father of Ronald, father-in-law of Robin, grandfather of Eric, brother of the late Lucille de Saint-Andre. Born March 8, 1925, in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany, grew up in Karlsruhe, deported with Lucille and parents in October 1940 to Gurs internment camp, France. Traveled on the SS Navemar, a ship with 1,100 passengers and cabin space for 15, from Seville on August 6, 1941, via Lisbon, Bermuda and Cuba to Brooklyn on September 12. U.S. Army private, Tec 4 in Okinawa, Philippines 1944-46. Married Esther R. Kohn on November 3, 1956. Trader Samincorp, founder Lion Metals near home in Cliffside Park, NJ. Funeral service is private.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 4, 2020
Ronald Blum
Son
