ROBERT BLUM

BLUM--Robert M., died on July 3 in New York due to complications from oral cancer surgery. Son of Alma (Weinberger) and Arnold Blum, father of Ronald, father-in-law of Robin, grandfather of Eric, brother of the late Lucille de Saint-Andre. Born March 8, 1925, in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany, grew up in Karlsruhe, deported with Lucille and parents in October 1940 to Gurs internment camp, France. Traveled on the SS Navemar, a ship with 1,100 passengers and cabin space for 15, from Seville on August 6, 1941, via Lisbon, Bermuda and Cuba to Brooklyn on September 12. U.S. Army private, Tec 4 in Okinawa, Philippines 1944-46. Married Esther R. Kohn on November 3, 1956. Trader Samincorp, founder Lion Metals near home in Cliffside Park, NJ. Funeral service is private.





