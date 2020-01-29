Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT BOSTROM. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:30 PM St. Thomas Church on Fifth Send Flowers Obituary

BOSTROM--Robert E. Bob Bostrom, accomplished General Counsel and beloved husband and father of four, died suddenly Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 67. He was most recently named Chief Legal Officer of Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) and prior held the top legal position at Abercrombie and Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and NatWest. From 2006 to 2011, Bob served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Freddie Mac. He also held leadership roles at top law firms and was Managing Partner of the New York Office at Winston & Strawn for a decade. He holds a J.D. degree cum laude from Boston College Law School and Masters of International Affairs from Columbia University. Bob and Elizabeth, his wife of 41 years, were blessed with four children (Leys, Ashley, Allison and Elliott) and four grandchildren, who survive him. He also leaves behind his sister (JoAnn), mom (Angie), and aunts and uncle (Rita, Cathy and John). He is an exceptional man who led a successful career with ethics and integrity. A role model to many and the shining light and north star to everyone in his family. He left us too soon and will be forever remembered and greatly missed. The funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Church on Fifth, Saturday, February 1 at 2:30pm. A private burial will follow on Martha's Vineyard.



Published in The New York Times on Jan. 29, 2020

