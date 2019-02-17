Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT BRADSHAW. View Sign

BRADSHAW--Robert "Bob" W. Robert passed on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Stuart, FL at the age of 89. Mr. Bradshaw was born on March 6, 1929 in Buffalo, NY to Robert W. and Ivy Bradshaw. He was in a loving marriage to Jane Claire Cogbill of Midland Park, NJ from February of 1957 until her tragic death after a long illness in August of 1984. He was then in a loving marriage to Sally Ann Stohr of Medford, NY from August of 1986 until her tragic death after a long illness in September of 1995. Mr. Bradshaw married his loving wife Doris Anne Cutler on March 1, 1996 in West Palm Beach, FL. They have since made their life together in sunny south Florida for 23 years. Splitting the past 15 years between their home in Port St. Lucie, FL and the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Mr. Bradshaw is survived by his loving wife Dorie. He is also survived by his daughter Sarah Jane Bradshaw of Mount Sinai, NY, son Robert W. Bradshaw III, daughter-in-law Dana and, grandson Robert W. Bradshaw IV, of Saint James, NY, and son Michael, and daughter-in-law Nikki of Atlanta, GA. Mr. Bradshaw attended Brooklyn Technical High School, graduating in June of 1946, and Stevens Institute of Technology, graduating in June of 1950 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In December of 1964 he completed the Program for Management Development at the



BRADSHAW--Robert "Bob" W. Robert passed on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Stuart, FL at the age of 89. Mr. Bradshaw was born on March 6, 1929 in Buffalo, NY to Robert W. and Ivy Bradshaw. He was in a loving marriage to Jane Claire Cogbill of Midland Park, NJ from February of 1957 until her tragic death after a long illness in August of 1984. He was then in a loving marriage to Sally Ann Stohr of Medford, NY from August of 1986 until her tragic death after a long illness in September of 1995. Mr. Bradshaw married his loving wife Doris Anne Cutler on March 1, 1996 in West Palm Beach, FL. They have since made their life together in sunny south Florida for 23 years. Splitting the past 15 years between their home in Port St. Lucie, FL and the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Mr. Bradshaw is survived by his loving wife Dorie. He is also survived by his daughter Sarah Jane Bradshaw of Mount Sinai, NY, son Robert W. Bradshaw III, daughter-in-law Dana and, grandson Robert W. Bradshaw IV, of Saint James, NY, and son Michael, and daughter-in-law Nikki of Atlanta, GA. Mr. Bradshaw attended Brooklyn Technical High School, graduating in June of 1946, and Stevens Institute of Technology, graduating in June of 1950 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In December of 1964 he completed the Program for Management Development at the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration. Mr. Bradshaw served in the New York National Guard, 101st Military Police Battalion, Freeport, NY from June of 1948 until December of 1949, and in the United States Army , Army Security Agency, Arlington, VA from December 1950 until his Honorable Discharge as a Staff Sargent in December 1952. Mr. Bradshaw was employed by Airborne Instruments Laboratory, Mineola, NY, as a Mechanical Engineer from June of 1950 until entering active service with the U.S. Army in December of 1950. Following his discharge he joined Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation in January of 1953 as a Manufacturing Engineer. He remained with the Grumman Corporation for the next forty years, retiring in December of 1992 as Vice President, Human Resources and Administration, and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Bradshaw was a member of the American Society of Tool and Manufacturing Engineers, the Human Resources Council of the Aerospace Industries Association, the Personnel Roundtable, and the American Society of Corporate Secretaries. He served on the Boards of Directors of the Community Health Plan of Suffolk, Hauppauge, NY, the John T. Mather Memorial Hospital, Port Jefferson, NY, the Paumanock Insurance Company, Ltd., Hamilton, Bermuda, the Buttonwood Homeowners Association, Stuart, FL, and the Blue Ridge Mountains Motorcoach Resort Property Owners Association, Lake Toxaway, NC. Mr. Bradshaw's leisure interests included sailing, motor boating, motorcycling, motor coaching, travel- ling, and doing the New York Times Crossword puzzles, in ink of course. His favorite poem was "Abou Ben Adhem," as he too loved his fellow man. The Bradshaw family has asked those who wish to remember Robert, that you too help your fellow man - when there is a need, look, help, give. The family has chosen to celebrate his life privately. Services entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Harvard Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close