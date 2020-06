Or Copy this URL to Share

BRUNO--Robert. Passed June 20, 2020 at 83, in Sarasota, FL (formerly of New York City). Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Esta Asteroff, his loving sister, Connie (Fred) Cinquina, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.





