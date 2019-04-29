BURGER--Robert M., died suddenly on April 27, 2019. He lived all of his nearly 92 years with joyful exuberance. Bob was an accomplished entrepreneur and generous supporter of numerous charities who savored time with his beloved family, NYC, music, art, travel and air conditioning. He was best friend forever and loving husband of Judith, spectacular father to JoAnne and husband Michael, adoring and adored grandfather to Rebecca and Joshua. Services Tuesday, April 30, 11:30am, Plaza Community Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside Center or Goddard Riverside Center.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 29, 2019