BURROS--Robert "Bob", age 78, died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 7, next to his wife, Adrienne. Born to Irving and Judith Burros in Brooklyn, raised in Belle Harbor, Queens, he was the eldest of three boys. An All-City basketball player at Far Rockaway High School, Bob went on to Dartmouth College (class of 1963) and the Tuck School of Business ('65). After the untimely death of his father, he took over the family business, Pacific Bag and Burlap Co., later joined by brothers Ed and Paul. His work introduced him to one of his life's great passions: travel. He explored many dozens of countries across five continents, often adding personal journeys to his business trips, and bringing family along. An athlete into his later years, Bob was an avid skier, cyclist, runner and hiker. Bob's greatest adventure and joy was his family. He was a dedicated, selfless son, husband, brother, father and Poppy. He is survived by his loving wife, two brothers, daughters Ellen, Cori and Ilene, stepchildren Morgann and Scott, and eight grandchildren.





