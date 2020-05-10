ROBERT BURROS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURROS--Robert "Bob", age 78, died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 7, next to his wife, Adrienne. Born to Irving and Judith Burros in Brooklyn, raised in Belle Harbor, Queens, he was the eldest of three boys. An All-City basketball player at Far Rockaway High School, Bob went on to Dartmouth College (class of 1963) and the Tuck School of Business ('65). After the untimely death of his father, he took over the family business, Pacific Bag and Burlap Co., later joined by brothers Ed and Paul. His work introduced him to one of his life's great passions: travel. He explored many dozens of countries across five continents, often adding personal journeys to his business trips, and bringing family along. An athlete into his later years, Bob was an avid skier, cyclist, runner and hiker. Bob's greatest adventure and joy was his family. He was a dedicated, selfless son, husband, brother, father and Poppy. He is survived by his loving wife, two brothers, daughters Ellen, Cori and Ilene, stepchildren Morgann and Scott, and eight grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Sorry to hear about Bob's passing-We grew up on the same street in Belle Harbor-I was a year ahead but was on the FRHS basketball team with Bob-Although goes back a long time, have fond memories of him
Barry Aronowsky
Friend
May 10, 2020
He was funny, charming and entertaining, and the best of friends
Steven Horowitz
Friend
May 10, 2020
Robert was the best of men. He is sorely missed.
Morgann
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved