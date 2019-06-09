CABAT--Dr. Robert. His colleagues, students and many friends mourn the passing of Robert Cabat, an outstanding force in foreign language and culture education. A brilliant student, Bob was one of the famed Ford Scholars of the 1950s. He went on from Columbia College '56 to spend his life fostering Spanish language and culture. He authored numerous classic textbooks, and served in many directorial educational capacities including New York City Director of Foreign Language Education. His wit and intellect will be greatly missed and never exceeded. Buen Viaje Bob. Susan, Munro, Wendy and Hillel
Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019