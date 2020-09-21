CAHILL--Robert Livingston, Jr., died peacefully September 7, 2020 at home in East Hampton, New York, after a short illness, as a result of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Born September 24, 1932, son of the late Helen Fitzsimmons Cahill and Robert Livingston Cahill. Bob was a devout Catholic, a consummate gentleman and quintessential New Yorker. An alumnus of The Loyola School, Georgetown University and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Bob spent his career on Wall Street and was a Member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 30 years. He was a managing partner in the Specialist firms Cahill, Smith and Gallatin, followed by 17 years as managing partner at Conklin Cahill & Co. A dedicated and selfless philanthropist, Bob was generous with his time, expertise and leadership at many institutions and nonprofit organizations. From age 10, he attended the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, where he later became an active parishioner and served as a member of the Finance and Pastor's Advisory Committee for several years. Bob was Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Loyola School for over 14 years, and was a lifetime supporter. Bob was former chairman of the Pontifical Institute of Liturgy Foundation. He served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of The Gregorian University Foundation in New York City, currently in Washington, D.C. for over 25 years, receiving the William R. Grant Award upon his retirement. He was former President and later, Chairman Emeritus, of City Harvest. He joined Bread for the World in Washington, D.C. almost 40 years ago, spreading the message of BFW to numerous family members, friends and patrons. As a Member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Development Committee, Bob continued to help lead Bread for the World, an ecumenical advocacy organization, and made a significant contribution to the reduction of world hunger that has taken place in recent decades. In addition, he was a founding Board Member of The Alliance to End Hunger in Washington, D.C. Bob was Chairman of the Board and later Chairman Emeritus of The National Center on Sexual Exploitation, formerly Morality in Media, founded in 1962, for over 35 years. His leadership, determination and inspiration helped greatly in its efforts to protect both adults and children from exposure to explicit and harmful content on Internet platforms. NCOSE is devoted to creating a world free from sexual abuse and exploitation. Bob was an avid golfer with a classic swing. He touched so many lives with his faith, generosity, visionary thinking, wisdom and wit. He leaves his wife, Adele Keogh Cahill, and his niece and grandniece, Robin Healey Gibson and Kaley Gibson McCahill and members of the Meehan and Murray families. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Cahill Healey. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola on Park Avenue, between 83rd and 84th Street. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Bread for the World Institute, 425 Third Street, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20024 (202-639-9400) or The National Center on Sexual Exploitation, 1201F Street, N.W., Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20004 (202-393-7245).





