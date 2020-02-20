Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenwich Village Funeral Home 199 Bleecker St New York , NY 10012 (212)-674-8055 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Greenwich Village Funeral Home 199 Bleecker Street New York , NY View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Greenwich Village Funeral Home 199 Bleecker Street New York , NY View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Ignatius Loyola 980 Park Avenue New York , NY View Map Interment 1:00 PM Southampton Cemetery 545 N. Sea Road Southampton , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMPBELL--Dr. Robert. Dr. Robert "Bobby" Burns Campbell, born July 1, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL surrounded by his immediate family and business partner of over sixty years. He was 82. Robert B. Campbell and his three sisters were raised by a single mother in Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara; his loving children, Robert, Jr., Dana and Seth; and his cherished grandchildren, Dior, Sadie, Lila, Ava and Sailor. Bob will be buried in Southampton, NY, close to his summer home that he loved so much. At a very young age, Bob always knew that he would start his own company and in 1975, that dream became a reality; BBC International, Inc. was born. The reputation of BBC International as one of the top leading full-service footwear suppliers in the world is something that Bob took great pride in. Through his leadership, BBC has remained at the forefront of the industry with its innovative approach to business -- eye on technology -- strong brand partnerships and vision to deliver against a model that serviced "any type of customer." His commitment to the business, the customer and his staff is the foundation that enabled BBC to become an iconic company within the footwear industry. For over 63 years, Bob served as a pioneer, visionary, philanthropist, friend and mentor to many within the footwear industry. He has been recognized for his Lifetime of Leadership through multiple industry awards. Beyond the footwear industry, he has served on multiple charity boards that have been close to his heart. In 2017, Mr. Campbell received an honorary doctorate degree by Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. His spirit and zest to live life to the fullest as well as his unwavering philanthropic commitment to these organizations and to all that know him is what he will be remembered for most. Donations can be made to the Two Ten Foundation in Bob's memory at their website by going to



