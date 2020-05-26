ROBERT CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL-- Dr. Robert J., III, will always be remembered in the psychiatric community for his brilliance, compassion and kindness. He was a Past President of the New York County Psychiatric Society. A board certified Psychiatrist and Neurologist, and prolific author, he was a member of the American Psychiatric Association since 1953, and named a Distinguished Life Fellow in 1988. My husband, the late Richard Zirinsky, and I worked closely with Robert over the four decades he served as Director of Gracie Square Hospital in New York City. My deepest sympathies to his partner, Cesare Santeramo, whose devotion, loyalty and love was truly profound. Together they shared a passion for the opera and arts. My sympathies and appreciation to Mark Watson for his loyalty and friendship to both Robert and Cesare. Robert's passing marks the end of an era. Cynthia Zirinsky, Founder and Board Member, Gracie Square Hospital


Published in New York Times on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
The Herbert-Lewis family sends our heartfelt condolences to Cesare on the loss of his life companion Robert. They both were dear friends of my mom, Elinor Ross, with whom they shared many wonderful times.
Ross Lewis
Friend
May 24, 2020
I met Dr. Campbell as a brilliant doctor for whom I worked at Gracie Square Hospital, and was graced to have Robert as a friend for forty years. The last time I said goodbye to this handsome man at a social event I said I love you. My thoughts are with Cesare and all those who knew and loved him. He was one of a kind and will be with us forever.
Wendy Rothstein
Friend
