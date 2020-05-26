CAMPBELL-- Dr. Robert J., III, will always be remembered in the psychiatric community for his brilliance, compassion and kindness. He was a Past President of the New York County Psychiatric Society. A board certified Psychiatrist and Neurologist, and prolific author, he was a member of the American Psychiatric Association since 1953, and named a Distinguished Life Fellow in 1988. My husband, the late Richard Zirinsky, and I worked closely with Robert over the four decades he served as Director of Gracie Square Hospital in New York City. My deepest sympathies to his partner, Cesare Santeramo, whose devotion, loyalty and love was truly profound. Together they shared a passion for the opera and arts. My sympathies and appreciation to Mark Watson for his loyalty and friendship to both Robert and Cesare. Robert's passing marks the end of an era. Cynthia Zirinsky, Founder and Board Member, Gracie Square Hospital





