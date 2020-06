Or Copy this URL to Share

CAMPBELL--Dr. Robert J. It is with the greatest of sadness that we note the passing of Dr. Robert J. Campbell III, member of the Board of Directors of Opera Orchestra of New York from the onset of our 50 years of concerts at Carnegie Hall. He will be sorely missed. Our condolences and love to Cesare Santeramo. Eve Queler, Music Director, Opera Orchestra of New York





