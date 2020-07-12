CAMPBELL--Robert J., III, NewYork-Presbyterian mo- urns the passing of our beloved friend Dr. Robert Campbell, a neurologist and visionary psychiatrist whose contributions changed the field of psychiatry. A tireless advocate for patients and a dedicated teacher, Robert was a clinical professor of psychiatry and an attending psychiatrist at NewYork- Presbyterian Hospital, as well as medical director of Gracie Square Hospital (1997-2006) and director emeritus (2006-13). Among his many important positions in the field, he was president of the New York County Psychiatric Society and chair of the Program Committee; a member of the American Psychiatric Association since 1953 (he was named a Fellow in 1961 and a Distinguished Life Fellow in 1988); and a speaker of the American Psychiatric Association Assembly. His more than 150 publications comprise books, chapters, articles, and reviews. Since 1956, he edited Campbell's Psychiatric Dictionary, widely recognized as the definitive dictionary of psychiatry. He was also editor-in-chief of the APA's Psychiatric News (1983-98). His numerous awards for contributions to psychiatry, the arts, and international human rights include Knight Commander of the Orthodox Order of Saint John Russian Grand Priority, a Bal Polonaise Lifetime Achievement Award and the Erwin Piscator Honorary Award. Among his many impactful achievements, Robert was instrumental in removing the diagnosis of homosexuality from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM). In 1968, after becoming involved with the New York affiliate of the National Council on Alcoholism, he spearheaded efforts in teaching about the disease. We will never forget his lasting contributions as an advocate, educator, writer, spokesperson, and scholar. Our deepest condolences to his spouse and partner of 52 years, Cesare Santeramo, and his many friends, colleagues, and loved ones. Steven J. Corwin, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian Herbert Pardes, M.D., Executive Vice Chair, NewYork-Presbyterian





