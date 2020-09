CHAVKIN--Robert, 87. Beloved husband of Lillian for 62 years. Devoted father of Andrew and Neil. Loving father-in-law of Ellen and Hilary. Proud and adoring grandfather of Joshua, Brian, Michael and Daniel. He was the President, CEO and guiding force of Biddle Sawyer Corporation for 50 years until his retirement and a kind, generous and selfless man who inspired many and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We love you and will miss you always.





