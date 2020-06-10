ROBERT COHEN
COHEN--Robert "Bobby", age 69, of Briarcliff Manor passed away quietly in his sleep on June 7, 2020. Born in Manhattan and grew up in The Bronx. Bobby was the son of the late Sylvia Cohen (Youngwirth) and the late Hyman Cohen. He was the husband of Diane Baer Cohen for 47 years. Bobby was a retired New York City Educator and Administrator. Bobby enjoyed people and found a new love of going to the gym and staying fit. Bobby is survived by two daughters Sylvia Cohen-Sullivan and her husband Mike and Emily Cohen. Bobby is also survived by a brother Gary Cohen, nephew Jonathan, niece Caroline and nephew Mark Baer. Private family services are being held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
