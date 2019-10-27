Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT COLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLE--Robert Reed, born May 5, 1942 in Newark, New Jersey, son of the late Robert and Helen (Reed) Cole, and reared in Chester, New Jersey, died on September 18, 2019 at New York Presbyterian Cornell-Weill Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents and beloved younger sister, Jane. Afflicted with Type 1 Diabetes since age 20, Robert still enjoyed a full life. After graduating from Drew University in New Jersey, he earned a Masters and a Ph.D. from Duke University. He spent 1967-1968 in Paris researching his Ph.D. dissertation on Gaullism and French youth. Paris was his favorite city and he revisited it many times. Over the years he also traveled widely in Europe, Russia, China, Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America. Perhaps his major accomplishment was his work with inner city youth at Monroe College in the Bronx, where he taught English for more than 20 years. Going well beyond his classroom instruction, he sought to enrich his students' lives and broaden their horizons. Some examples: he organized trips to Philadelphia, to see the Liberty Bell and other historical landmarks; and to Boston, to see places such as Faneuil Hall, Bunker Hill, etc. He wanted his students to experience the history of their country first hand. He also took his students to the theater and concerts, as well as events at his prestigious University Club in New York City, of which he was a member for more than 40 years. Robert was an enthusiastic collector of rare books, china, glassware, various memorabilia, prints, and paintings. He also inherited many antiques from his family, some dating to Revolutionary times. He was the co-author of Joseph Urban: Architecture, Theatre, Opera, Film (1992), the first major study of this important scenic designer and architect. Robert was a passionate theater, opera, concert, and museum goer. In later years, he was a Patron of Carnegie Hall. Robert is survived by his beloved feline companions, Little One and Clemmie; decades-long friends and colleagues Joyce Luchtenberg, Elisabeth Jakab, and Jeanne Jordan, all of New York City; his 'spiritual son', Sengdao Sengsavanh Monk, of Luang Prabang, Laos; and Claude Joly, his friend and personal trainer, of New York City. Last but not least, by his many students at Monroe, about whom he cared so much and worked so hard to help. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, in Brooklyn, beside his maternal grandparents, Albert C. and Elizabeth (Bess) Reed. Contributions can be made in his memory to Bideawee, 140 East 38th Street, New York, New York 10016, or the Animal Medical Center, 510 East 62nd Street, New York, New York 10065.



Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close