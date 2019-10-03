ROBERT COPP

Service Information
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY
11542
(516)-676-1180
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Locust Valley Cemetery
Obituary
COPP--Robert Francis, of Glen Cove, NY on September 30th, 2019 age 87. Husband of Jacqueline Moore Copp. Father of Robert Moore Copp and Catherine Copp Colley. Grandfather of Corneilius Kent Colley, Lily Catherine Colley, Christopher Robert Colley, William Moore Copp and Hilary Hudson Copp. Graduate of Brown University in 1954 and US Navy officer before beginning his 39-year career at Union Carbide Corp. Member of Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club. Funeral Service at Locust Valley Cemetery, Saturday, October 5th at 4:30pm. DodgeThomas.com.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 3, 2019
