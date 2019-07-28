COSTELLO--Robert T. Esq., passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 at Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ. He was 79. During the 1950's, Robert joined the United States Marines at 17 years old and became an expert Rifleman. In the early 1960's, he went on to own and operate "The Cave" in East Orange, a Greenwich Village-style coffee house where Bob Dylan once played. Soon after, he put himself through college at Seton Hall University and NYU Law School becoming an admired and successful Attorney in Morristown, NJ. He was awarded for his pro bono service to the underprivileged, which was recognized by receiving the Equal Justice Medal. Throughout all of his successes, his greatest joys in life were his children, grandchildren and great-grandson whom all lovingly renamed him Grandpa Pizza and Grandpa Pinball, for his Friday night tradition of pizza and board games with the kids and because only the best grandpas have a pinball machine in their living room. Robert was predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Bertha Costello, a brother Gerard, and his infant son, Christopher. He is survived by his children Dennis (and Michelle) Costello and Karin (and John) Morsch, grandchildren Megan (and Jake), Jack, Nicole, Charlie, Kyle, and Grace and great-grandson, Gavin, his brother Hugh Costello, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wives; Rita and Kate with whom he remained as very close friends. A celebration of Robert's life will take place at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ, 973-584-7264, (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Thursday, August 1st, from 10am-12 noon.
Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019