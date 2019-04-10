CRAIGMYLE--Robert de R., passed away in his sleep, March 28, 2019. He graduated from St. Paul's School, Concord, NH in 1951, Yale University with a BS in Geology in 1955 and a LLB from Columbia Law School in 1961. He was a Lieutenant, a jet-fighter-bomber pilot with a Global Mission in the U.S. Air Force 1955-1961. Subsequently, he practiced as an attorney, business man and a consultant in the high technology field. He is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Craigmyle and his children, Dr. Lydia S. Craigmyle, Robert de R. Craigmyle, Jr. and step-daughter, Nanci Worthington. The ceremony will take place at the Locust Valley Cemetery on Monday, April 15, 11am.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2019