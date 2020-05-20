CURTIS--Robert Kern. Robert Kern Curtis of Hackensack, passed away May 17, 2020. Born June 11, 1940 in New York City. Loving husband of the late Beverly Meadows Curtis 2018, father of Phyllis Beverly Curtis, father-in-law of Louis Daidone, grandfather of Robert Louis Daidone-Curtis, nephew of Tecla M. Kern and son of Sargent and Phyllis (Kern) Curtis. Graduated from Xavier high school 1958. Entered the society of Jesus (Jesuits) 1958 and left in 1969. Robert loved learning and earned degrees in the classics, mathematics, physics and philosophy at Fordham University in 1964. Earned his licentiate in philosophy at Woodstock College 1965. Then graduated Seton Hall law school 1985. But his true passion was teaching. He taught at Brooklin preparatory school (1965 - 1967) and at Xavier high school (1967-1969). Then taught physics at Hackensack High School (1969 - 1999). Became the Computer Education Coordinator (1999 - 2004) and continued on to be the Chair of mathematics and science department (2004 - 2006). Robert was the Former president of the HEA (1979-1981 & 1997-2004), board member for the Holley Center (1980-1987), board member of the Holmstead school (1986-2020) Local secretary, Northern New Jersey chapter of American Mensa. (2012-2020) and a practicing attorney from 1985 to present. Robert will not only be remembered for his accomplishments but as a kind person, a loving father and caring friend. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 UnionStreet, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice com
Published in New York Times on May 20, 2020.