1967 - 2020

Robert D. Grigg IV, 53, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in New York City. While his family is left grieving, they proudly celebrate his vibrant life.



Born on February 9, 1967 in Bethesda, Maryland to Robert D. Grigg III and the late Margaret Dwyer Grigg, Rob graduated from Winston Churchill High School, a competitive and exceptional athlete. He went on to Wake Forest University where he met his wife Allison, played for the men's soccer team, joined Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and became a lifelong Deacon fan. He graduated in 1989 with a B.A. in Economics. After receiving an MBA from the University of Maryland in 1993, he began his career in New York City. At his death, he was a widely respected Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, having been with the bank for 27 years.



A lover of the outdoors, Rob treasured time spent in Central Park, along the C&O Canal, and at Litchfield Beach. Rob was happiest with his family. He was an ever-present fan on the sidelines of his daughters' athletic competitions and was enormously proud of the beautiful young women they have become. Rob's family and friends will long remember his terrific smile, his contagious laugh, his delight in the practical joke, and his love of cooking.



Rob is survived by his wife of 26 years, Allison Reid Grigg, and daughters, Margaret (Maggy) Childress Grigg and Ashley Reid Grigg; father, Robert D. Grigg III; sisters Jennie M. Grigg and Stacey Grigg Saidy (Tom); and nieces, Margaux and Jane Saidy.



Memorials in his honor may be made to the Central Park Conservancy at 14 East 60th St., New York, NY 10022 or online at www.centralparknyc.org/honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store