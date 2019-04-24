Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT DiNAPOLI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DiNAPOLI--Robert A. Robert (Bob) A. DiNapoli. August 11, 1939 - April 7, 2019. Took his last breath in his own bed on Sunday evening, April 7th. He had probably already finished The New York Times crossword puzzle. Born in Hartford Connecticut to Helen and Louis DiNapoli, Bob became a quintessential New Yorker. After graduating from Hall High School, Colby College and BU Law School, he moved to New York City where he worked as a senior wealth advisor for Morgan Guaranty Trust Company. He was a champion drinker and smoker until he gave both up and became a dedicated and passionate member of AA. Known affectionately as "Needlepoint Bob", he went to meetings every day, sharing his experience strength and hope with the many friends who have benefited from and delighted in his raw wisdom. With arrogance and humility, he never missed an opportunity to tell you EXACTLY what he thought. He lived passionately, with style and impeccable taste and expected others to do the same. He was an avid traveler and lover of the arts. Especially movies. He was a great friend, fun and loyal. He adored his friends, his children and his grandchildren. Bob's wit, charm and ruthless honesty will be missed and remembered. And that infectious laugh! He wanted all to know that he had a rich and wonderful life and he was very grateful. Bob is survived by his children Julie and Alec and his grandchildren Noah, Hadley, Claire and Charlie, and so many beloved friends. Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17th at 11:30am at Frank Campbell Funeral Chapel. Visiting hours May 16, 2-4pm and 6-8pm. He expects you all to be there!



