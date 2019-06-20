DOHN--Robert Peter, of Bronxville, NY passed away on June, 19 2019 at the age of 71. Bob was born in Yonkers, NY in 1948, the son of Robert H. and Rita A. Dohn. Bob graduated cum laude from Fairfield University in 1970, and obtained a M.A. from the American University School of Government and a J.D. from the Fordham University School of Law. For forty-three years, Bob practiced law with Bertine, Hufnagel, Headley, Zeltner, Drummond & Dohn, advising clients in trust & estates and real estate transactions. He is survived by Erin, his wife of 49 years; his children Candace Banks (Tom) and Robert Liam Dohn (Kelly); his sister Anita Buhler (Frank), as well as his five grandchildren whom he cherished: Chip, Marin, and Caroline Banks; and Mason and Addison Dohn. His family, friends, colleagues and clients will deeply miss Bob and will remember him for his devotion to family, work and community. A wake will be held at Fred H. McGrath & Son, 20 Cedar Street, in Bronxville, NY on Friday, June 21st from 5pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 15 Cedar Street in Bronxville on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:45am with an interment in Chatham, MA at a later date. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or to .
Published in The New York Times on June 20, 2019