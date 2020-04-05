DOUGLAS--Robert C. Beloved husband, father, morfar, farfar and grandfather, Robert Crawford Douglas, age 88, passed away peacefully on the morning of February 27 surrounded by his three children and son-in-law. Robert was born in East Orange, NJ on May 19, 1931 to Matthew Douglas and Sara Gray Smith. He graduated from Heidelberg College (1952) and received his Master's in Divinity from Union Theological Seminary at Columbia University (1961). Rob married Virginia Nowack, his college sweetheart in 1954. In 1963, Rob joined the publishing firm John Wiley and Sons, working first as a traveler in Los Angeles and eventually as Vice President of the College Division in New York City, a position he held until his retirement in 1987. After retirement, Rob and Ginny settled in Del Mar, California where he resided until 2015. Rob was a highly successful and respected businessman and gifted storyteller who was committed to his family. Rob traveled widely, finding adventure across the globe with his family. He loved good food and wine and valued sports, humor, music and theology. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Douglas Larsson (Torbjorn Larsson) and Debbie Douglas Singleton (Drew Singleton) and son Bruce Douglas, as well as seven grandchildren (Justin Singleton, Katie Singleton, Maddie Douglas, Olivia Douglas, Quinby Douglas, Alex Larsson and Erik Larsson). Rob was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Virginia Nowack Douglas, brother John Douglas and sister Jean Teufel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to the John T Douglas Fund. http://www.temple.edu/boyer/support-boyer/index.asp
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020