DUNNE--Robert L. Age 89, passed away September 17, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD. Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 20, 1929, he graduated from the Parsons School of Design (1958) and NYU (1960). In 1967, he joined the staff of the National Wildlife Federation's Ranger Rick magazine where he retired in 1995 serving as Executive Editor. Championing conservation and respect for animals and nature he forever influenced the lives of countless children and adults through the pages of Ranger Rick. An accomplished wildlife photographer and green thumb, Bob's gardens were an oasis for native plants rescued from development. In retirement he created beautiful contemporary ceramics. Bob loved modern design and viewed the world with an eye for color and life. He thought everything was made more appealing by adding the color orange. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Karoline. In addition to a deep love for one another they shared a fondness for movies, plays, New York City and lifelong friends. Donations in memory of Robert L. Dunne can be made to the Central Park Conservancy or the National Wildlife Federation.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 29, 2019