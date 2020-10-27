1929 - 2020
Robert E. L. Walker, 90, a longtime resident of Los Angeles and noted lawyer, passed away at dusk on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family near and far. Robert is survived by his children, Robert II (Angela), Patrick (Camey), Shawn (Julie), Michelle, Scott (Meghan), Mary Sue, and Karen. He was the loving Grand Dad of 13 grandchildren whom he cherished and visited as often as possible (Thomas & Madeleine Petersen; Trevor, Spencer, Parker, and Hunter Walker; Beau & Lacey Walker; Kaylee & Cooper Hetz; and Stella, Robert III, and John Walker). He was preceded in death by his father Lancelot Lee Walker, Ford, KS and his mother, Kathryn Kliesen White, Dodge City, KS. Mr. Walker was born at St. Anthony's Hospital in Dodge City, KS, delivered by his uncle Dr. Foster Dennis on November 5, 1929. As a young boy, Mr. Walker was raised in Dodge City, KS and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. He attended Maur Hill Preparatory School in Atchison, KS, playing football and baseball. In 1947 he graduated from Dodge City High School. Mr. Walker received a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 1952 from the University of Kansas and graduated from the Kansas Law School in 1954. In 1959, Robert graduated from Thunderbird School of Global Management.
Mr. Walker enjoyed a distinguished law career. Starting in Kansas as an associate partner and trial lawyer at Gilchrist and Buck in Wichita working on capital cases, he subsequently worked for Pfizer in New York, 1st National Bank of Arizona, the Bank of California as a trust officer and Sr. Vice President, Continental Bank in Chicago as Executive VP and General Counsel, Holland and Knight in Florida, and finished his career with Wells Fargo in Los Angeles. Not only had he passed the bar in Kansas, California, Illinois and Florida, but he was honored to have testified before the US Congress on many occasions, being instrumental in shaping banking privacy and regulatory law, even having the distinguished opportunity to speak in front of the House of Lords.
He met the love of his life, Mary Cure and they married at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Phoenix on Feb 14, 1961 and spent the next 21 years together raising their growing family. Mr. Walker was dedicated to the Catholic Church and had many civic pursuits. He was a parishioner and lector at St. Francis Xavier (Wilmette, IL) for 10 years and at St. Paul the Apostle (Westwood, CA) where he was the lector at the 5:30 mass for over 30 years. From 1972-1982, he was on the Board of Regents at St. Mary's College of California. New Year's Eve was his special night – his chance to dance, toast his many blessings, and enjoy time with family. He leaves a legacy of support, understanding and love – and a lifetime of memories and laughs.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities, Maur Hill Preparatory School, Atchison, KS or Alzheimer's Association
.