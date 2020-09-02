ROBERT EDELSTEIN

EDELSTEIN--Robert S. The family of Robert S. Edelstein mourns his death on August 30th after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Gail of 61 years, his daughters Cari Schnipper (Jeffrey) and Amy Weinstein and his son Scott, his grandsons Jake Weinstein, Brian Bergman and Alexander and Maxwell Edelstein. His generousity was evidenced by his establishing The Robert and Gail Edelstein Foundation in 1997 which he used to champion numerous Jewish charities as well as institutions that impacted the lives of his extended family. There will be a private graveside service on Friday, September 4th. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.





