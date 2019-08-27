Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Elihu Kushner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1934 - 2019

Kushner - Robert Elihu, 85 of Tuckahoe, New York, passed away peacefully on August 23. Devoted and beloved husband, father and grandfather. Robert had a long career as a distinguished and accomplished attorney, graduated from Columbia University Law School in 1958, followed by two years in the army, and then his legal career beginning with a federal judicial clerkship, six years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, six years as a trial attorney for the Securities and Exchange Commission, and 35 years in private practice handling complex civil litigation. Robert is survived by Lynne, his wife of 55 years, his sons Jordan and Glen, and grandchildren Nasym, Nora, Lilah and Max. Funeral Services will be held at the Riverside Memorial Chapel, 21 Broad Street West, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 on Wednesday, August 28 at 11 am. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday and Thursday, August 28-29 from 4-7 pm at the home of Robert and Lynne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UJA Federation of New York or American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

