Robert F. Nickson passed away on March 24, 2019 in Alexandria, VA after a long illness. He was born on November 2, 1942 in Chicago, son of Dr. James J. Nickson and Dr. Margaret Hofrichter Nickson. Bob grew up in London and New York and graduated from Dartmouth and NYU graduate film school. Bob was a multifaceted artist. He was a talented photographer and bold painter. As a musician, he recorded several albums as a member of The Holy Modal Rounders, Michael Hurley's Redbirds, and Automatic Slim and the Fatboys. He was also a filmmaker and Associate Professor at the NYU Tish School of the Arts, where he taught for over 35 years. At NYU, his instruction primarily focused on film production. He was previously a professor at Hamilton College and Syracuse University. Additionally, Bob worked extensively in independent film production in New York City for over 30 years. At NYU, Bob was a talented and much respected teacher and advocate for his students. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, James Bridges Nickson. He is survived by his brother Michael Nickson of Arlington, VA. Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020

