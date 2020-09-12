1/
ROBERT FERRARI
FERRARI--Robert V., age 86, son of Frank and Josephine Ferrari; beloved husband of Patricia (nee Dallas); loving father of Lisa (Kannan), Christina (Dan), Robert, Rachel (Anthony) and Michael (Karin); devoted Poppy to 10 grandchildren. Bob grew up near Arthur Avenue in the Bronx and graduated from CCNY and NYU Law School. He practiced law for nearly 60 years, building a thriving practice primarily serving some of New York's finest restaurants. Bob was an avid reader of history and loved skiing, tennis and travel, but his greatest joy was to be surrounded by his family. Services will be postponed until we can safely celebrate Bob with his extended family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Save the Children or CCNY.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
