FINN--Robert Macy, died on July 12, 2019 just 10 days short of his 94th birthday. Born to Kathleen Macy and James Finn in New York City, he grew up in Ardsley- on-Hudson, NY and came of age as a decorated infantryman in Europe during WWII. In 1950 Bob married Anne Bowen Brine of Boston. Together for 53 years, they joyfully raised eight children in Ardsley-on-Hudson and Sharon, CT. As a Senior Executive of Hilti he led them to record sales growth and industry dominance. Four years after Anne died in 2003, he married Pauline "Polly" Winans of Bedford, NY where they enjoyed twelve delightful years together. She survives him. With his boundless energy, charm, intelligence and wit, Bob was a voracious reader, writer, accomplished sailor, golfer, bridge, tennis and paddle tennis player. Always happy, he was happiest when with his children, nineteen grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Memorial service at St. Matthew's Church, Bedford, NY at 11:00 on Saturday, July 27 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Person-to-Person https://p2phelps.org/donate/ or Part of the Solution (https://donatenow.networkf orgood.org/potsbronx) deeply appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on July 18, 2019