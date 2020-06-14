ROBERT FREIBRUN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREIBRUN--Robert, PhD, was laid to rest in St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY before sundown on the day of his passing, June 3, 2020. He was born in New York City, New York to Samuel and Roy Freibrun. Robert was a scholarly man and a Doctor of Psychology. Robert is survived by his wife of 30 years, Virginia "Jenny" Freibrun; step-daughter, Jean; step-son, Brian; step-grandsons: Joshua, Henry, and Hayden. Services were entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfu neralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved