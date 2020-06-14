ROBERT FREIBRUN

FREIBRUN--Robert, PhD, was laid to rest in St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY before sundown on the day of his passing, June 3, 2020. He was born in New York City, New York to Samuel and Roy Freibrun. Robert was a scholarly man and a Doctor of Psychology. Robert is survived by his wife of 30 years, Virginia "Jenny" Freibrun; step-daughter, Jean; step-son, Brian; step-grandsons: Joshua, Henry, and Hayden. Services were entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfu neralhome.com.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.