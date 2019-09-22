FRIEDMAN--Robert, sculptor, lecturer and educator in the Education Department of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, died at home in Parksville, NY on September 16. He was 89 years old. Born in Brooklyn, he lived in Greenwich Village, Tribeca, and for the last 20 years in the Catskills with Peggy, his wife of 55 years. Surviving him are children Matthew Friedman and Susannah Vickers, granddaughters Rory Friedman and Cece Vickers, nephew David Friedman and cousin Arnold Weiner. He was a kind, smart, and funny man who loved art, music, food, and family. He graduated from Cooper Union Art School; Yale University School of Art - BFA; NYU Institute of Fine Arts - MA in Art History. Memorial Service Saturday, September 28, 1pm at Harris Funeral Home, 115 West St., Liberty, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Neversink Volunteer Fire Department EMS, PO Box 468, Neversink, NY 12765.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019