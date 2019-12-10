Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. McManus, MD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2019

Robert G. McManus, M.D., 92, loving husband, father, grandfather and dedicated physician, died peacefully on December 7, 2019, at his home in Warwick, N.Y., surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband to Margaret M. McManus (Cassidy) for 50 years.



Dr. McManus was born November 1, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of James P. McManus, M.D. and Rose Constance (Hanwish) McManus. He graduated from Poly Prep Country Day School in 1945 and Yale University in 1949. He served in the United States Army Medical Corps for one year stateside.



Dr. McManus attended New York Medical College, served his internship at Mary Immaculate Hospital, Queens, N.Y. and his residency at Queens General Hospital. Thereafter, he began private practice and was appointed as Attending in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mary Immaculate Hospital. In 1971, he joined the medical staff at St. Anthony's Community Hospital, Warwick, N.Y. where he was appointed Chief of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1973. He remained at St. Anthony's until his retirement in 1998.



Dr. McManus was a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He was a proud member of The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, New York City Chapter, St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, Warwick, and Warwick Valley Country Club. In his spare time, he loved golfing, woodcarving, painting and drawing.



Dr. McManus is survived by his three children, Robert F. McManus (Frances), Margaret M. Nelson (John), and Kathleen P. Fenniman (Douglas) and seven grandchildren: Robert A. McManus, John K. Jr. and Molly Nelson, Christopher O. Nelson, Andrew J. Nelson, Margaret A. Fenniman and Grace A. Fenniman. His wife and granddaughter, Cassidy F. McManus, preceded him in death.



Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990 or the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

