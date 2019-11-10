GABLE--Robert Lee. 88, of Andover, MA, passed away at his home on November 5, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1930 in Baltimore, MD. Bob served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1956 before being honorably discharged with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He went on to have a lengthy and fulfilling executive business career. He started out as an Assistant Controller at Craig Systems Corporation where he eventually became President and Chairman of the Board. In 1966, he became a Vice President and Group Executive at Kidde, Inc., and in 1985 he moved onto Computervision Corporation, serving as President and Chief Executive Officer. He finished his professional career at Unitrode Corporation as President and CEO and retired in 1999. Bob was also involved in a wide variety of organizations, some including: serving as the President of the Merrimack Valley United Fund, as a Trustee and then Chairman of Outward-Bound USA, a Trustee at Lahey Clinic, and Trustee of Thompson Island Outward Bound Education Center. Bob traveled the world with the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Jeanne, and shared his love of adventure selflessly with friends and family. Bob was known for spinning tales, telling jokes, playing pranks, and generously offering expert advice and support to anyone in need. And no matter where in the world he and Jeanne were, each evening they could be found sitting side by side and hand in hand for their ritual cocktail hour. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Marie (Robinson), his son David Lee Gable, his brother William and sister Dail. He is survived by his children, Ellen Jeanne George of Andover (Paul van Beuren), Jeffrey Robert Gable of Forrest Hills, NY; his grandchildren, Jessica Jeanne George, Elizabeth Ellen George (Moise Telson), Madaline Marie George, and Tryan Robert George; and his great-grandchildren, Avery Marie Telson, Elliott Andre' Telson, and Oliver Tryan Telson as well as his brother C. Allen Gable and wife Carol of Laconia, NH and nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Friday, November 15 at the Christ Church in Andover at 10:30am. Burial will follow in the Christ Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Thompson Island Outward Bound Education Center, P.O. Box 127, Boston, MA 02127-0002.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019