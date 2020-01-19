GALLAGHER--Robert Ray worth. Robert Rayworth Gallagher, FSA, of Redding, CT, died December 1, 2019. Born September 17, 1926 in Winnipeg; attended McGill University, University of Manitoba. CEO of Canadian Reassurance Co., President and Board Member of the North American Reassurance Co. (Swiss Re), Board Member of Life Insurance Company of Boston and New York and Optimum Reassurance Co. Member of Sleepy Hollow Country Club; volunteer at IESC. Survived by his wife Jane Waltz Gallagher, three children, six grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 19, 2020