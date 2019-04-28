Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GARDNER. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM St. John's of Lattingtown Locust Valley , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GARDNER--Robert Carson. Robert Carson Gardner, respected magazine publishing executive and dedicated family man, passed away peacefully at his Vero Beach, FL home on May 12, 2019 at the age of 88. He will be remembered for his immeasurable generosity, charismatic leadership, and unwavering devotion to family and friends. Born September 17, 1930 in Flushing, NY to former Ebasco Services, Inc. president and chief executive officer Frederick C. Gardner and Dorothy R. Gardner, Bob grew up in Bayside and, later, Manhasset, NY. Following graduation from Fishburne Military School, Bob thrived at the University of Virginia, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 1953 and was an active member of Zeta Psi fraternity. Two years hence, he served his country as a Second Lieutenant at Mitchel Air force Base on Long Island, NY from July 1955 through November 1956. Bob's publishing career commenced at Manhattan-based Time, Inc., where he excelled as an advertising sales executive at Sports Illustrated for many years. An avid athlete himself, his affinity for the publication and acumen for the magazine business sparked a lifelong love of publishing and advertising. Bob later joined the Magazine Publishers' Association as executive vice president, successfully promoting the industry's vitality, increasing its revenues, and growing market share. In 1980, he was appointed president of Decisions Publications, publisher of the industry magazine Marketing and Media Decisions, a company he purchased two years later with colleague and friend David W. Bentley. When the two sold a majority interest in 1986 to Act III Communications, a company owned by prominent TV producer Norman Lear, Bob remained on, serving as chief operating officer. Respected by colleagues and clients alike, Bob continued to serve the publishing industry following his retirement as a sought-after consultant. Longtime resident of Locust Valley, NY, Bob was an active member of The Creek, serving on various governance boards and committees. His greatest pride was his children and grandchildren, and his greatest love, his wife of 62 years, Gene L. Gardner, who pre- deceased him in 2016. Cherished father of Ann G. Vessalico, Lynn C.G. Stack, and William W. Gardner, Bob is also survived by three adoring grandchildren, Courtney G. Stack, Charlotte L. Stack, and Mark R. Vessalico, sons-in- law John D. Vessalico and Richard E. Wehrmann, and daughter-in-law Diana N. Gardner. Bob was a true gentleman's gentleman who was loved by many and shall be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at St. John's of Lattingtown in Locust Valley, NY on May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception at The Creek. In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions in Bob's name to the Visiting Nurse Association of Vero Beach, FL if they so choose.



