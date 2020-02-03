Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GATLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1943 - 2020

Robert Allen Gatling, long time resident of Jamaica Queens, NY passed away in his battle against cancer on Thursday, the 23rd of January, 2020 at the age of 76. He was surrounded by his loving children.



Born February 5, 1943 to Olive (née: Crum; affectionately known as 'Mother') and Claude Gatling (both deceased), Robert has four siblings from this union and an additional nine half brothers and sisters from other unions. He is survived by: Donnie Gatling, Julio Gatling, Ida Mary 'Snooki' Hearon, Denise Davis, Steven Davis and Sandra Davis (twins), Cecil Davis and Russell Davis (twins).



Robert (also known as 'Kumbali' and 'Bobby') enjoyed a famed young adulthood as an athlete and track star, garnering numerous local honors and features in the NY Times during his high school and college tenure, including a Guinness World Record in 1962, before transferring to Southern University in Louisiana on an athletic scholarship where he met and married Rita Metoyer. Together they had nine children who all survive his death: Diemetrial, Robert Jr., Alice, David, Ruby, Musatye, Olive, Iman-Ivon, and Nkrumah. In addition to his siblings and children, Robert is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Planted firmly in his New York roots, Robert lived by four pillars of culture, health/wellness, education, and spirituality. These values he inculcated into his children and espoused to everyone he touched. Over the years, he amassed a very large network of friends and family who were drawn to his unforgettable personality. He continued to compete in athletics well into his fifties, including several triathlons.



Robert Allen Gatling was laid to rest in Texas.



Memorial Service will be held on:



Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from five o'clock in the evening until eight o'clock in the evening.



Roy L. Gilmore's Funeral Home

19102 Linden Blvd

Jamaica, NY 11412

718-528-7765



