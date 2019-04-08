GEBER--Robert E., a resident of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 83. Robert was a former Senior Vice President of Alexander's Inc., New York City and a graduate of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. Beloved husband of Rosetta, loving father of Jacqueline Eisenband (Michael), son, David Geber (Diane). Dear grandfather to Jeffrey and Corey. Funeral service will be held 11:30am today at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave., Dobbs Ferry, NY. Interment will follow at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 8, 2019