GERSTEN--Robert. Died peacefully on October 18th, 2019, in his 100th year, surrounded by his loving family. Bobby lived every day to the fullest with incredible optimism, energy and enthusiasm through his last days. Bobby committed each day to hard work, achievement, physical activity and fun. He dedicated his life to the education and development of young people, inspiring them through his example and encouraging them to be their best selves. "Bobby G" was the legendary director of Brant Lake Camp where he influenced the lives of thousands of campers and counselors over his 95 summers there. Bobby graduated from University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in 1942 where he was the sole recipient of the prestigious Patterson award for outstanding athletic achievement, playing on the varsity basketball and baseball teams, and was President of the Monogram Club. After serving in WWII , he and his beloved wife of 71 years, the late Libbie Gersten, raised their family in Long Beach, NY where he was a teacher, coach and President of the Board of Education. He was the founding Dean of Students of Nassau Community College. Bobby was devoted to his family and is survived by his adoring children Sharon Luckman and Paul Shapiro, Richard and Annemiek Gersten, Jackie and Monte Ezratty, Ron Gersten; grandchildren Melissa and David Keller, Greg and Beth Luckman, Max Gersten and Chloe Grimes, Thea Gersten, Jake Ezratty, Joanna Ezratty, Ali Gersten, Robbie Gersten; and great-grandchildren Jordana, Aiden, Charley and Casey. Bobby's booming voice and example of a life well-lived will be revered and remembered by the generations of people whose lives he impacted so greatly. A celebration of Bobby Gersten's life will be held on November 18th at 6:30pm at Baruch College's Mason Hall. For those who wish, donations in Bobby's memory can be made to the Andrew Dreyer Memorial Fund: https://www.brantlake.com/ campers-parents/the-andrew -dreyer-memorial-fund/ Published in The New York Times on Oct. 19, 2019

