1946 - 2019

BENSON - L.Cpl. Robert Gibson Robertson Ret. (known as Ray), 73, died Sunday morning July 21, 2019 at his residence in Benson, VT following a long illness.



Ray was born on May 28,1946 in Glasgow, Scotland, the son of Robert and Violet (Taylor) Robertson. Ray's family immigrated to the United States when he was eleven years old and settled in Plattsburgh, NY.



After graduating from Plattsburgh High School, Ray became a United States citizen and enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1966 with a group of his brothers in arms known as the North Country Platoon. Ray was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines, H Company, served in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.



Ray moved to New York City where he attended The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre and began working as an actor performing on stage, in television and on film. He was especially proud of his time as a member of the groundbreaking Vietnam Veterans' Ensemble Theatre Company (Vetco). He was a longtime member of Actors' Equity Association and the Screen Actors' Guild, as well as a Plasterer's Union, like his father.



He loved music and was an avid collector of eight tracks, record albums, cassette tapes and compact discs. He instilled this love of music in all of his children. He was also passionate about film and likewise enjoyed sharing his love with others. Ray enjoyed the maritime life -- watching boats in New York Harbor, sailing on Sunset Lake, and piloting his beloved trawler Ultraviolet Light, named for his mother. He most enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren for boat rides.



Ray was a loving husband, a proud father, and a loyal friend. He opened his home to his extended family members and friends repeatedly in times of illness or turmoil. On the last day of his life he expressed his immense love for his family and friends. Ray was known for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor which will be sorely missed by his family and friends.



Survivors include his wife Dr. Jayne Rivas of Benson, a daughter Jayme Rivas Robertson of Boston, three sons Andrew Robertson of Tampa, FL, Luke Robertson and Mark Robertson both of Brooklyn, NY, a sister Anne Henck of Northville, NY, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many cousins both in the US and Scotland. He was predeceased by his parents.



A blessing and military honor guard will be held in Plattsburgh, NY at the US Oval at the Veterans' Wall on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 12:30 PM. A reception will follow at Oval Craft Brewing at 1:00 PM.



