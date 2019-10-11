GOELET--Robert G. The trustees and staff of the New-York Historical Society mourn the passing of Robert G. Goelet, a former Board President of the organization. Descended from one of New York's oldest families, Mr. Goelet headed New-York Historical's board from 1971 to 1987, leading the institution safely through some of its most treacherous challenges. An expert collector and munificent benefactor of American silver, Mr. Goelet remained a generous supporter and wise counsel of New York Historical for many decades following his retirement. We extend our condolences to his entire family. Pam Schafler, Chair; Miner Warner, Nancy Newcomb, Richard Gilder, and Roger Hertog, Chair Emeriti; Louise Mirrer, President & CEO; Margaret K. Hofer, VP & Museum Director
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 11, 2019